Man Jailed 10 Years for Unlawful Possession of Firearms

A Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa yesterday sentenced one Erenyanate Wealth Godday, ‘M’, 32, to 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.

The convict, an indigene of Nembe-Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, was arrested for armed robbery attack on a drive-in filling station/bar known as Kimowei Filling Station located at Amarata area of the state capital on 11th of April, 2023.

The police prosecution team also told the Court that the convict was arrested at his residence located at Imgbi road on the 28th April, 2023 by the men of the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the State Police Command. According to the charge sheet, during the search in his house located along Imgbi Road, a locally fabricated English beratta pistol with 3 rounds of .9mm ammunition were recovered by Police operatives.

He was later arraigned for unlawful possession of fire arms. The presiding judge, Justice Mike Ikabe of Court 13, after hearing the submission of the prosecuting and defence counsels, sentenced Erenya- nate Wealth Godday to 10 years imprisonment.