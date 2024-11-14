MAN: Incessant Grid Collapse Major Setback To Industrial Growth

Share

With the tenth national grid collapse in 2024 alone, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has stated that the nation’s energy sector is in crisis and will pose major setback to industrial advancement.

The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, stated this during a media briefing in Lagos while speaking on the forthcoming Manufacturers’ Energy Security Summit, slated from November 19 to 21, 2024.

Meshioye explained that the state of the nation’s energy infrastructure was already coming to the front burner with the incessant grid collapse in recent times.

According to him, there is no doubt that the nation’s industrial sector has been grappling with low energy supply, which is forcefully crippling investments and bottom line.

He described it as an energy crisis that threatens to stifle growth, deter investments, and hinder job creation.

The MAN president explained that persistent issues like unreliable power supply, inadequate energy infrastructure, and soaring electricity tariffs were bane of the nation’s manufacturing sector development.

Specifically, he pointed out that these challenges were severely impacting the manufacturing sector, making it increasingly difficult for industries to compete, grow, and thrive in the global market.

Meshioye said: “Energy security is a fundamental challenge that continues to undermine the productivity of our industries. Inadequate and unreliable energy supply is preventing our industries from reaching their full potential.

It’s also a barrier to attracting much-needed investments and creating sustainable jobs for Nigerians.” While speaking on the Energy Security Summit, with the theme: “Energy Adequacy for Industrial Growth,” the MAN president said that it aimed to bring together industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to craft actionable solutions and share best practices.

The summit, Meshioye explained, was a pivotal platform for discussing how to ensure a stable and affordable energy supply, which is essential not just for operational success but for Nigeria’s economic growth at large.

He said: “We all recognise the crucial role energy plays in driving industrial growth and economic development. For industries to thrive, they need an adequate and reliable energy supply. Without it, sustainable growth becomes nearly impossible.”

Meshioye’s comments underline a stark reality. Without tackling the energy crisis head-on, Nigeria’s industrial sector will continue to fall behind, unable to compete globally or unlock its true potential.

The country’s energy woes, which include constant power outages, erratic supply, and exorbitant tariffs, are acting as a weight on the country’s industrial ambitions.

Share

Please follow and like us: