Man In Police Net Over Alleged Defilement Of Minor In A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in the investigation of an alleged defilement case involving a four-year-old child in Mkpanak Village, Ibeno Local Government Area.

A press statement made available to journalists on Monday by DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, said, “On 24th February, 2026, at about 1400hrs, one Gift reported that she observed a suspicious discharge from the private part of her four-year-old daughter while bathing her.

“Upon careful questioning, the child alleged that she had been sexually abused by an adult male whom she stated she could identify if seen.

“The Police promptly issued a medical examination form, and the child was taken for immediate medical attention.

She further highlighted that, acting on credible intelligence, operatives swung into action and expanded surveillance within the neighbourhood.

” In the early hours of 1st March, 2026, one Joseph Mbake ‘M’, 36 years, a Cameroonian national and fisherman resident in Mkpanak Village, was arrested alongside others for investigation’.

“An identification parade was subsequently conducted in accordance with laid-down procedures, during which the victim identified the suspect.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the alleged incident occurred on 14th February, 2026”.

The PPRO said the Command strongly condemns all forms of sexual abuse, especially against minors, and assures the public of its unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable members of society.

“Parents and guardians are advised to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious behaviour to the nearest Police Station”.