Man Impregnates 2 Daughters

Men of the FCT Police Command have arrested a 46-year-old man, identified as Jude, for allegedly impregnating his two daughters in Ikwa Community, Zuba Chiefdom, in Gwagwalada Area Council.

A neighbour, identified as Idris, who disclosed that the accused, a father of four: two female and two male, said the incident came to public domain after one of the daughters reported the matter to her fiancé who was a police officer in Minna, Niger State.

He further said that before the arrest, the accused connived with his wife to abort the pregnancies. He added, “In fact, when the man was taken to the police station, his wife was trying to cover up the matter, but her daughters opened up and told them how their father had been sleeping with them and how they aborted their pregnancies.’

’ The DPO, DSP Osor Moses, did not pick calls put across to him, but a police officer at the division who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect would be charged to court.