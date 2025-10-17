Man Impregnates 15-Year-Old Daughter In Ondo Community

…Police Arrest Man for Impregnating a 14-year-old girl

The operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested Oyewole Adamolekun for impregnating his 15-year-old daughter and another 49-year-old man known as Azeez Lamidi, for procuring abortion for a 14-year-old girl in different parts of the state.

Adamolekun, a male resident of Taye Village, Lafa 2, Ajue Area, was arrested for allegedly engaging in a prolonged incestuous sexual relationship with his biological daughter, which has resulted in pregnancy.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said the case came to public attention when one Mr Julius Olusola, a resident of the same area, lodged a formal complaint at the Enu-Owa Divisional Police Headquarters, Ondo.

He said the report alleged that the suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his daughter since she was three years old. Acting swiftly on the report, officers of the Division arrested the suspect, while the victim was immediately taken to a medical facility where an ultrasound examination confirmed that she was 19 weeks and two days pregnant.

Alayande said the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime during interrogation. He said the suspect was currently in police custody, and the case has been transferred to the Command’s Gender Desk for diligent investigation and expedited prosecution.

Also, the police spokesman said Lamidi, a 49-year-old resident of No. 64 Eegun, Akoko was arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl and inducing her abortion through the administration of drugs.

Alayande said the incident was reported by one Salami at the Ogbagi Police Station. He disclosed that his 14-year-old daughter began bleeding profusely from her private part while attempting to defecate.

She was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Ogbagi-Akoko, where medical personnel confirmed that she had recently undergone a drug-induced abortion.

According to Alayande, the victim revealed that the suspect had been sexually abusing her repeatedly. When he discovered she was pregnant, he allegedly gave her drugs that led to the abortion.

He said the victim has since been referred to the State Specialist Hospital, Igbatoro, for comprehensive medical care, while the suspect remains in police custody pending further investigation.

In his reaction to the shocking developments, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Adebowale Lawal condemned the acts, describing them as not only criminal but also morally reprehensible.

He reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of sexual abuse, particularly against minors, and assured that the Command will ensure that justice is served with utmost urgency, professionalism, and precision.

The Commissioner of Police concluded by warning that the Ondo State Police Command will not relent in identifying, arresting, and prosecuting individuals involved in such heinous crimes.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any form of abuse or suspicious behavior to the nearest police station.