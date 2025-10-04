MAN: Implementation Of “Nigeria First” Policy Will Lead To Industrialisation

At a difficult period Nigeria is struggling to attain industrialization, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has disclosed that the Federal Government and key stakeholders have to urgently implement the “Nigeria First” Policy in all key facets of the economy to bring about a boom. President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye made this known to Saturday Telegraph in an interview in Lagos, adding that time has come to foster partnership and highlight the urgency of implementing the policy.

He said that MAN as the umbrella body for all local manufacturers in Nigeria believes that bringing the issues of local industry to the forefront is very critical as the nation’s future lies in the strength of its industries. While speaking on the importance of “Nigeria First” Policy contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Meshioye said; “The moment you try to use your money within your domain, you are domesticating your interest and powering your own soil. Definitely, it would germinate, because you will have more fruits, and more harvests. If you continue to invest it, what will happen? Multiple! So, it is our belief that if it is properly implemented, you are really talking about Industrialization of Nigeria.”

The MAN president continued, “So, it should be taken along with the Cotton Textile and Garment (CTG) industry because none of them should be left in isolation. It is just a segment of a whole lot because what you are saying is that you want to localise our purchases. “So, when we take it together, the industry will start booming. There would be multiplier effects that will go down the value chain. Also, there will be rise in the GDP contribution astronomically.

“By putting Nigeria first, we are not just supporting our economy; we are safeguarding jobs, empowering communities and building a nation we can all be proud of. “Together let us make a strong case for patronage of ‘Made in Nigeria’ products and partner with us in this noble mission of driving Nigeria’s Industrial rebirth.