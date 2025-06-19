MAN Identifies Media As Powerful Tool To Champion Positive Reforms

Share

The hierarchy of the country’s manufacturing sector, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has identified the media as a critical tool in the promotion of advocacy propagation in the country’s manufacturing sector in a bid to achieve a virile manufacturing sector for the economy in Nigeria.

In particular, MAN posited that the media must leverage its influence to promote the manufacturing sector, work with MAN to champion the reforms necessary for the sector’s survival and sustainable growth.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that the media should serve as a powerful tool to project MAN’s policy priorities and ensure manufacturers’ concerns are put in the forefront of public and government discourse.

He said: “The media must consistently track, analyse, and report on the implementation of industrial, trade, and investment policies to ensure the government delivers on its responsibilities to the manufacturing sector.

“Media can bring sustained attention to challenges such as erratic power supply, forex instability, port inefficiencies, high operational costs, and regulatory bottlenecks that impede growth.

“You have been doing this, but I am convinced that you can do more. “The media’s engagement at this strategic platform is critical for shaping the national industrial agenda, amplifying stakeholder perspectives, and reinforcing accountability.

“By telling our success stories and showcasing opportunities, “you will help to build investor confidence, highlight the sector’s resilience and potential, and attract capital into the sector.”

“Advocate for policies that prioritise local sourcing of inputs. This will help to reduce dependency on imports and strengthen Nigeria’s manufacturing base.

“Media platforms like industry roundtables and conferences hosted by some media outlets enable inclusive dialogue and collaboration between government, private sector, and development partners.

