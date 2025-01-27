Man Hacks Wedding Guest To Death In Niger

Share

The Niger State Police have arrested one Jamilu Saidu, a resident of Kumbashi District in Mariga Local Government Area, for allegedly causing the death of 30-year-old Iliyasu Aminu at a wedding event.

The spokesperson for the command, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said it occurred when a fight broke out between two villages, Yabawa and Ungwar SarkinDaji, in Kumbashi District during the wedding.

He said while the exchange was on, the suspect, Jamilu, struck Aminu on the head with a machete, leading to his death.

The spokesperson added that Jamilu was among several suspects arrested for various offences across the state in recent days.

The statement read, “On January 18, at about 8pm, Police operatives of Bangi Div arrested one Jamilu Saidu of Kumbashi District, Mariga LGA for culpable homicide of Iliyasu Aminu, 30yrs of the same area.

“It was reported that a fight ensued between two villages which involved Yabawa village and Ungwar SarkinDaji of Kumbashi District due to a sour marriage ceremony, and in the process, the suspect Jamilu ‘matcheted’ the deceased Iliyasu Aminu on the head to death.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and he has been transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”

Share

Please follow and like us: