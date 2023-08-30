Man Hacks 100-Year-Old Father To Death Over N70,000 In Ogun

A 38-year-old man, Mathew Ifeanyi, has reportedly killed his 100-year-old father, Anthony Nnadike over a N70,000 he kept in his care.

Our correspondent gathered that Ifeanyi allegedly hacked his father to death with a machete.

The suspect was later arrested by operatives of the state-owned security outfit, the So-Safe Corps.

The Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, told our correspondent on Wednesday that the incident happened on Tuesday, August 29, at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

According to Ganzallo, one Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command had got information that “a middle-aged man had been attacking his biological father with a cutlass.”

Ganzallo noted that the patrol team was immediately deployed “to rescue the helpless parent, Anthony Nnadike, 100 years, and to get the son arrested.”

“Sadly, on getting to the scene, the victim was rushed down to the nearest general hospital due to the injury sustained and in a critical condition, until he was later confirmed dead by the doctor.”

Ganzallo disclosed that the son, after resisting arrest, was later apprehended and interrogated.

He hinted that the suspect, during preliminary investigation, “said that the inability of his father to refund the sum of N70,000:00 he entrusted his father with since 22nd July 2022” was the reason for his action.

Ganzallo quoted the man as having confessed that he took the action since he resigned from his previous job to embark on his private business, and his father could not provide him the money.

He added that the suspect had been transferred to the Sango Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.