Man Hacks 100-year-old Father To Death Over N70,000 In Ogun

A 38-year-old man, Mathew Ifeanyi, has reportedly killed his 100-year-old father, Anthony Nnadike over N70,000 he kept in his care. Our correspondent learnt that Ifeanyi allegedly hacked his father to death with a machete.

The suspect was later arrested by operatives of the state-owned security outfit, the So-Safe corps. The Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, told our correspondent yesterday that the incident happened on at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

According to Ganzallo, Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command, got information that “a middle-aged man was attacking his biological father with a cutlass.”

Ganzallo noted that the patrol team were immediately deployed “to rescue the helpless father, Anthony Nnadike, 100-years, and to get the son arrested.

“Sadly, on getting to the scene, the victim had been rushed to the nearest general hospital due to the injury sustained and in a critical condition, but he was later confirmed dead by the doctor.” Ganzallo disclosed that the son, after resisting arrest, was later apprehended and interrogated.

He hinted that the suspect, during preliminary investigation, “said that the inability of his father to refund the sum of N70,000:00 he entrusted his father with since 22nd July, 2022,” was the reason for his action.

Ganzallo quoted the man as having confessed that he took the action since he resigned his previous job to embark on his private business, and his father could nor provide him the money.

He added that, the suspect had been transfered to the Sango Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.