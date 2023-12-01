MAN: Global Prices Of Agric Produce To Rise Amid Climate Change

The Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has predicted that uncertainty in the global market is expected to visibly affect the performance of some key agricultural products next year. Ajayi-Kadir explained that cocoa prices were expected to stay high in the fourh quarter 2023. He stated that average cocoa price would increase by 7.6 per cent to $3,388/tonne in 2024.

According to him, the reason for this is primarily due to low global cocoa supplies induced by poor weather conditions (primarily related to El Niño) in top producing countries (Ivory Coast, Ghana & Nigeria). While speaking on wheat, the MAN DG explained that wheat prices were expected to decline marginally in fourth quarter 2023 as supply improves further, primarily due to increased wheat exports from Russia. Ajayi-Kadir stressed that wheat was, however, projected to fall by 7.3 per cent in 2024, as Ukraine now ships grains through alternative roads and rail transport despite its war crisis with Russia.

The MAN boss noted that wheat market remained susceptible to supply-side shocks, partly due to the damage to export infrastructure in Ukraine. While speaking on sugar, Ajayi-Kadir made it known that El Niño conditions in late 2023 and 2024 would create uncertainty about future supply of sugar. According to him, El Niño events typically reduce output in major producers such as Brazil, India and Thailand. He, however, stated that sugar price gains should moderate in 2024 as market supply improves.

In addition, sugar global output to rise by 2.7 percent in 2023/24 on higher Brazilian production. To him, this consequently will offset the decline in Indian sugar output. In a similar vein, the MAN DG also stated that oil prices were expected to average $90 per barrel in fourh quarter 2023 on an assumption that the IsraelHamas war doesn’t escalate further. In addition, he observed that global oil market would remain extremely tight in 2024, saying OPEC+ would observe production cuts as agreed till first quarter 2024.

However, he said that global oil demand could expand by 1.1 million barrel per day to 102.8 million barrel per day in 2024. Similarly, oil price to average $84.8pb in 2024 from $83.8pb in 2023. Speaking on global gas, he added that natural gas prices were expected to fall by as much as two-thirds in the main global markets in 2023. Also, Ajayi-Kadir restated that El Niño could be positive for global natural gas demand and prices in late 2023 and 2024, while European prices are to continue falling in 2024-25, amid subdued demand and increased supply.