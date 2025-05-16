Man Gifts Only Farmland For Nomadic School

Share

In a remarkable show of commitment to education, a Fulani man, Usman Idris, has donated his only inherited farmland to the Kano State Government for the construction of a primary school for nomadic children.

The donated land is the site of Burtol Nomadic Primary School located in Gunduma community, Yalwa Ward of Rano Local Government Area.

In recognition of his selfless gesture, the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), under the leadership of Alhaji Yusuf Kabir, honored Mallam Usman Idris with an award of excellence.

Presenting the award on behalf of the SUBEB Executive Secretary, the Director of the Fulani Education Section, Hajiya Hadiza Bature, praised Idris for his extraordinary generosity in supporting the education of Fulani children.

This development was made known in a statement signed by the Rano Zonal Information Officer, Rabiu Khalil.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Rano Local Government, Malam Naziru Yau—represented by the Speaker of the Local Government Council, Hon. Abdullahi Jibrin Gidan Zangi—called on other well-meaning citizens to emulate Idris’s gesture and support the government’s drive to improve education across Kano State.

Malam Naziru also expressed appreciation to Governor Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf for his commitment to implementing policies that advance education in the state.

In their separate remarks, the Education Secretary for Rano LGA, Alhaji Sani Maigida Rano, and the Supervisory Councilor for Education, Hon. Haruna Adamu Zinyau, said the local government is following Governor Yusuf’s example in prioritizing education.

They lauded the increasing awareness among Fulani communities of the importance of both Islamic and Western education.

Speaking on behalf of the Fulani community, Hardo Alhaji Musa Barguma lamented the declining state of nomadic education in Rano LGA and appealed to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for urgent intervention.

Dignitaries at the event included the Zonal Director of Education in Rano, the Village Head of Yalwa, Fulani leaders (Hardo Hardo), councilors, advisers to the Local Government Chairman, and other community stakeholders.

