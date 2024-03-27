Man Gets Life Jail For Defiling Neighbour’s Daughter

The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, has sentenced a man, Ugochukwu Onuoha, to life imprisonment over the defilement of a five-year-old daughter of his neighbour (name withheld). Justice Oshodi took the decision while handing down his judgment in a defilement case instituted against the convict by the Lagos State Government. Justice Oshodi held that the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt that the prosecutrix was a child at the time of the incident.

Before the decision of the court, the counsel for the prosecution, Adedipupo Adewetan had made the allegation that the convict committed the offence on June 20, 2021, at Achakpo Street, Olodi Apapa, Lagos. Adewetan particularly insisted before Justice Oshodi that the convict had sexual intercourse with the survivor. According to the prosecution, the offence is contrary to the provision of Section 137 of the Criminal Law, Ch. C17, Vol 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

In his judgment, Justice Oshodi declared that the evidence of the survivor’s mother that the defendant apologised and promised not to do it again is an admission, adding that it also corroborates the prosecutrix’s evidence. In the words of Justice Oshodi, “There is abundant evidence that the defendant committed the crime. I believed the prosecutrix when she testified before me.

“She was resolute that it was the defendant that penetrated her vagina with his penis. “She maintained this during cross-examination and gave further details to embellish her evidence-in-chief. “Regardless, the evidence shows that you had sexual intercourse with the victim, who, to your knowledge, was a child.