Man Gets Double Life Imprisonment for Defiling Neighbour’s Daughters

As a result of his involvement in the defiling of his neighbour’s daughters, aged six and seven, a 45-year-old man, Paul Ndedigwe, has been sentenced to double life imprisonment. Ndedigwe was sent to life in prison by the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye who held that the prosecution had proved the counts one and two bordering on defilement beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted the convicted Ndedigwe of count three which was also a defilement charge, on the reason that the alleged survivor failed to show up in court to provide evidence. While describing the jailed Ndedig- we as a rough, irresponsible and destiny destroyer of the two survivors, Justice Soladoye declared that the 45-year-old man had unlawful sexual intercourse with the two survivors at the same time and in the presence of each other.

According to the judge, “When the survivors began to cry, he turned up the volume of the television. “The evidence of the respective prosecution witnesses was corroborated, truthful and unshaken. “The Defendant is hereby found guilty of count one and sentenced to life imprisonment. “He is also found guilty of count two and sentenced to life imprisonment.” The sentencing, Justice Soladoye said, would run concurrently and the convict’s name shall be registered in the Lagos State Sexual Offenders Register.

While the trial lasted, counsel for the Lagos State Government (LASG), Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, presented three wit- ALLEGED N950M FRAUD Court to rule on jurisdiction, February 16 nesses, while the convict testified as a sole witness. In her argument before the court, Mrs Adegoke insisted that the convict committed the offence on November 19, 2021, on Ifelodun Street, Amukoko, Lagos. The lawyer maintained that the of- fence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.