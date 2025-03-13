MAN Frets Over FRCN’s Exorbitant New Charges On Private Firms

Share

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed grave concerns over the implementation of certain provisions of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) (Amendment) act, particularly those relating to charges on non-listed entities, like most members of MAN.

The Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in a statement that these provisions, as currently implemented, pose significant challenges to the manufacturing companies, majority of whom are non-listed entities and are categorised under current definition of Public Interest Entities (PIEs) of the said Act.

Ajayi-Kadir explained that for instance, a new section 33 introduced under FRCN Amendment Act, 2023 mandates annual charges for nonlisted entities, calculated as a percentage of their annual turnover (maximum being 0.05 per cent of the annual turn – over for companies with turn – over of more than N10 billion.

“For publicly quoted companies, the maximum payment earlier was N1 million per annum. Now, that amount is hiked to N25 million. Quite incredibly, for non-listed companies, who were previously excluded, there is no cap and it is linked to the turnover, irrespective if the company is profitable or not,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

