New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Man Found With…

Man Found With Police Uniform Arrested

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested one Issa Majafara, who was allegedly found in possession of police uniform. The Police Public Relations Officers for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest yesterday said that the suspect, who was of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday at 6.30 p.m. by a team of surveillance patrol team while on crime prevention by Iba Police Division, along Iyana-Iba Market Road in Ojo area of Lagos.

He said that the suspect was in possession of police uniform, with two trousers, one camouflage T- shirt and one police fez cap. “During interrogation, the suspect claimed he picked the uniform from the dustbin. “The case is under investigation. The suspect will be arraigned in court soon for impersonation,” he said. The spokesperson warned members of the public to be careful of suspected criminals wearing police and other security uniforms.

He urged residents across the state to report to the police any suspicion of fake uniformed per- sons, stressing that genuine uniform personnel have their names printed on their chests.

Post Views: 24

Read Previous

Kwara: One Burnt To Death, 3 Injured In Lone Accident
Read Next

Reactions As Matching Tattoos Of Davido, Chris Brown Leave Many Talking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023