Man Forecasts Africa’s B2B Manufacturing Expenditure To Hit $666bn

With Africa being regarded as the world’s fastest-growing economy globally, the Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has emphasised that the Fourth Industrial Revolution otherwise known as Industry 4.0 is key to the future of Africa’s manufacturing sector in reaching the heights of manufacturing technological advancements.

With this, the MAN DG said that the adoption of Industry 4.0 in the continent is expected to bring a boom to the continent’s Business-to-Business (B2B) mar- ket, saying that B2B expenditure in the continent’s manufacturing landscape is projected to reach $666.3 billion by 2030, $201.28 billion more than it did four years ago. Ajayi-Kadir stated this while speaking on the “Future of African Manufacturing: Making Things in a Changing World.”

He said the world continued to shift, subsequently affecting all aspects of industry, but Africa’s manufacturing sector has proven resilient, as technological advancements have given rise to the revolutionary Industry 4.0. According to him, the world is changing at an unprecedented rate in terms of innovative technologies, shifting customer expectations, as well as increasing social awareness of gender equality and restoration of previously marginalised communities.

He added that these major shifts had a considerable impact on the future of Africa’s manufacturing sector. The MAN boss stated: “If Afri- can manufacturers can efficiently balance a combination of efficient economics of production and supply chains, strong and reputable products, loyal customers, an established logistics network, as well as reliable online business elements, they will be well-positioned in the future industrial marketplace.

“Technological advancements have given rise to the revolutionary Industry 4.0. This phenomenon represents the complete digitisation of factories and manufacturing facilities that will ultimately merge with the unique needs of individual customers, resulting in benefits such as customised product design and manufacturing processes, as well as speed to market, in order to maximise customer satisfaction levels.”

Ajayi-Kadir added: “Moreover, Industry 4.0 brings with it a host of additional benefits for manufacturers such as cost, productivity, profitability and operations that manufacturers are striving to control, streamline, optimise and enhance.” Similarly, he stressed that these opportunities extended to small and medium businesses, allowing them to establish new business models and integrate into global value chains.

According to him, despite concerns that the continent lacks the requirements of global advancements to capitalise on innovative technological initiatives, African countries are uninhibited by infrastructure legacy challenges, thereby providing a higher degree of flexibility than their developed counterparts. Accordingly, the MAN Director- General affirmed that Industry 4.0 remained a considerable opportunity for African manufacturers, ultimately giving the continent a cutting edge over the global economy.

Further to this, the economic expert noted that the Fourth Industrial Revolution would provide improved levels of safety to manufacturing facilities. “Human beings are restricted by the tasks they are able to carry out in hazardous environments, as well as the degree of accuracy to which they can complete them. Machines, on the other hand, are far more superior in terms of executing these tasks safely and competency, essentially minimising workplace accidents along with Workman’s Compensation claims.

“By encouraging industrial safety, automated machinery enables producers to reduce medical claims of workers, reduce downtime, save on long-term capital expenses and improve overall productivity for African industrialists. In the face of increasing digitalisation, barriers to entry with reference to the manufacturing sector are dwindling, translating into a positive outlook for new African market entrants who are more flexible than their larger, more cumbersome counterparts, thereby providing products and services that were once the exclusive domain of major incumbents,” he added.

Speaking further on Africa’s B2B market, Ajayi-Kadir pointed out “experts purport that Africa conveys a positive economic growth trajectory, deeming it a feasible alternative to other markets. Africa is regarded as the world’s fastest- growing continental economy and its Business-to-business market is fundamental to this boom. “B2B expenditure in the continent’s manufacturing landscape is projected to reach $666.3 billion by 2030, $201.28 billion more than it did four years ago.

As the buying power of Africa’s middle class continues to rise, demand for products and services across the continent, subsequently in- creases, thereby enabling sustainable economic growth and the much-needed integration amongst regions. “Radical transformations within both a global and African manufacturing context will be integrated into the entire supply- chain, thereby optimising operations and ultimately stimulating efficiency and innovation for years to come.”