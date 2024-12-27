Man Flogged In Mosque For Being Alone With Woman

Share

A man was on Friday flogged inside a Malaysia mosque after being convicted of an Islamic offense for spending time alone with a woman who was neither his wife nor relative.

According to the Bernama news agency, the 42-year-old construction worker was given six lashes in Malaysia’s conservative state of Terengganu after being convicted by a Sharia court.

The man was delivered to the mosque in a prison van after Friday prayers, wearing an orange inmate’s jumpsuit as he entered before a hushed crowd.

The caning in punishment for the Islamic crime known as “Khalwat” took place inside the mosque after an audience of around 90 people was admitted.

New Telegraph gathered that this was the first instance of a Sharia court-ordered whipping taking place outside of a court setting in Malaysia.

