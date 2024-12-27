New Telegraph

December 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Man Flogged In…

Man Flogged In Mosque For Being Alone With Woman

A man was on Friday flogged inside a Malaysia mosque after being convicted of an Islamic offense for spending time alone with a woman who was neither his wife nor relative.

According to the Bernama news agency, the 42-year-old construction worker was given six lashes in Malaysia’s conservative state of Terengganu after being convicted by a Sharia court.

READ ALSO

The man was delivered to the mosque in a prison van after Friday prayers, wearing an orange inmate’s jumpsuit as he entered before a hushed crowd.

The caning in punishment for the Islamic crime known as “Khalwat” took place inside the mosque after an audience of around 90 people was admitted.

New Telegraph gathered that this was the first instance of a Sharia court-ordered whipping taking place outside of a court setting in Malaysia.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Jonathan Condoles With Jigawa Gov Over Son, Mother Death
Read Next

Airstrike: NAF To Probe Killing Of Sokoto Villagers
Share
Copy Link
×