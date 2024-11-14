Man Fakes Own Kidnapping To Evade Arrest In Ogun

Share

The Ogun State Amotekun Corps on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old man identified as Enitan Awoyemi for allegedly staging his kidnapping as a means to avoid his financial debt in Irolu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Amotekun Corps confirmed his arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Corps Commander Alade Adedigba.

According to him, Awoyemi’s wife, Mrs Tope Awoyemi reported the alleged kidnapping at the Amotekun Irolu outpost.

READ ALSO

Adedigba quoted the complainants, saying that her husband had called her, claiming to have been kidnapped by unidentified individuals who demanded a ransom of N5 million for his release.

However, he was arrested at the Irolu Okada Park in the early hours of November 13, 2024, during routine patrol operations by the Amotekun officers.

“Findings from the investigation revealed that Enitan Awoyemi had accumulated substantial debts related to gambling in a lotto game, amounting to a staggering one million naira.

“Faced with the inability to repay his debts, it is alleged that he resorted to fabricating a kidnapping scenario,” The statement reads.

Share

Please follow and like us: