Man Faces Trial For Multiple Robbery Charges

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja has commenced proceedings in a robbery case involving one, Nasiru Mohammed, who is facing multiple robbery charges after allegedly participating in a coordinated crime spree in the Agege area of the state.

Mohammed, now formally charged, stands accused of conspiring to commit robbery alongside others who are said to be at large.

During his arraignment, the prosecuting lawyer, O. A. Azeez, stated that the defendant was charged with one count of conspiracy and seven counts of robbery.

According to police reports, the incidents took place on July 4, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm at the AP Filling Station located on Bakare Lane, Agege.

The prosecutor further alleged that Mohammed was armed with cutlass during the series of robberies. In one incident, he was alleged to have robbed one, Atokan Abiodun, of her Techno-Pro 7 phone, valued at N87,000, and Nokia phone worth N20,000.

He was further alleged to have stolen N20,000 from a victim named James Adeku. Further charges revealed that Mohammed targeted other individuals on the same day.

The prosecution equally claimed that Mohammed robbed Ukuma Faith and Nnapana Joseph, stealing an Infinix Hot 12 phone valued at N77,000. Other victims named in the charge include Akinboye Sunday, who was reportedly robbed of a Techno phone valued at N55,000, and Effiong Isaac, whose Techno phone worth N22,000 was also allegedly taken.

Mohammed is further accused of robbing Audu Ugojuju of an undisclosed sum of money and Kayode Oyemola of a Techno Pop 5 phone valued at N55,000.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges upon his arraignment. Justice Oyindamola Ogala has since adjourned the case to November 11, 2024, for continuation of trial.

