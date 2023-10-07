Man Faces Legal Consequences For Threatening Ondo Magistrate

Paul Oyewole has been dragged before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ondo town by the State Police Command.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Oyewole was accused of making threats to harm Magistrate, Mrs. Mosunmola Ikujuni.

The defendant was apprehended by the state police command and subsequently charged with two counts of offenses.

During the arraignment, the police prosecutor, Bernard Olagbayi, informed the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 21, 2023, at Oka in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The charges against Oyewole state that he wrote a threatening letter to kill Magistrate, Mosunmola Ikujuni if she refused to listen to his warning, and that he corruptly promised to give her money or a recharge card to favour him in a case in which he was a defendant.

The charges read in court say: “That you, Paul Oyewole, on July 21, 2023, at Oka, Ondo in the Ondo Magisterial District, did write a threat letter to kill his worship, Magistrate Mosunmola Ikujuni, if she refuses to listen to your warning and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 323 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

“That you, Paul Oyewole, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district, corruptly promised to give, Magistrate Mosunmola Ikujuni money or recharge card to favour you in a case with charge number MOD/21c/2023, Commissioner of Police vs Paul Oyewole, in which you are a defendant, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 98a(b) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

In her judgment, Magistrate Charity Adeyanju granted the defendant bail in the amount of N500,000 and required two sureties to provide the same amount each. The case has been scheduled for a hearing on November 16, 2023.