MAN: Exporters Still Expecting FG To Fulfill Promised Incentives

Share

Despite the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)’s calling for the submission of Baseline Data for the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) application from exporters, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has opined that exporters are still expecting much from the Federal Government in the areas of export incentives.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained this in Lagos recently, saying that the exporters may all be aware that there are several incentives introduced by the Federal Government and that only a few of them are being effectively pursued.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “One agency that is primarily saddled with the responsibility of promoting export is the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

“We work hand in gloves with the Council and are happy to have them join in this conversation today. “Part of the efforts they have initiated is the call for the submission of Baseline Data for the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) application.

“While we recognise this first step, we opine that much is still expected from the Federal Government.” The MAN DG stated that “again, we may all be aware that there are several export incentives introduced by the Federal Government and that only a few of them are being effectively pursued.

“In addition, we often experience counter policy regulations and actions from some other ministries, department and agencies that are inimical to the export business growth in Nigeria. “We need to take immediate action ameliorate the prevailing initial negative impact of government reform measures on the manufacturing sector.

“The escalating exchange rate, high cost of logistics, insecurity, high energy cost, increasing cost of borrowing etc have combined to further weakened the performance of the manufacturing export sector.

“We need to address these issues, as signposted in the government stabilisation plan. Speedy and diligent implementation is of essence.”

According to him, “for us at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), we shall continue to engage with the Federal Government on policy formulation and sustainability.

“This will stimulate growth in the manufacturing sector, create job and engender prosperity of the Nigerian economy.

“I am hopeful that this AGM will draw the attention of the Federal Government to all loose ends that needs to be tightened in order to promote export and bring about favourable balance of trade in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: