MAN Export Group Seeks Railway Facility For Container Movements

The Vice Chairman, ECOWAS Matters of the Manufacturers Associa- tion of Nigeria (MAN) Export Promotion Group (MANAG), Ehimigbai Okhai, has urged the MAN to liase with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on the movement of containers with raw materials via railway to bonded warehouses. In a chat with New Telegraph, he said it was time for exporters to explore the country’s revitalised rail network for clearing goods to guard against the alarming high cost of demurrage.

According to him, the volatility in the exchange rate has made it difficult for exporters to clear their goods at the ports, and this problem is taking a choke on their bottom-lines. The MANEG chieftain explained that exploring the rail system was critical for exporters in the seamless transportation of their containers. Okhai, therefore, urged MAN to discuss extensively with the NCS on utilising the country’s railways for the transportation.

He stated: “Although, Nigeria Customs said that they have created a situation that would made it easy for exporters to clear their containers as you are bringing out your raw materials out of the port, I will like to appeal to MAN that now that railway is working between Lagos and Ibadan, we can make use of our bonded warehouses. “Is there a way we can move these containers of raw materials into the bonded warehouses and then you do your clearing there.

It becomes very easy.” Speaking further, he talked about the security challenges exporters are facing in the course of movement of goods by road. According to him, “we suffer a lot on the road when we are moving our goods outside Nigeria. For instance, what is the distance between Badagry and Seme Border. But I can tell you that Police on that route, coupled with the number of checkpoints, has made that route unenjoyable.

“You know the funny thing, any day any big officer is passing, that road is always emptied. But immediately the top officer passes, I give you 10 minutes, they are back to their normal business.” On financial constraints facing exporters, the MANEG helmsman explained that getting loans from NEXIM Bank had not been easy following the rigorous requirements that exporters have to meet before funds are released.

He said: “On finance. I can tell you the cheapest one would have been NEXIM loan for us who are exporting goods. But there is a bottleneck as NEXIM would tell you to get a commercial bank that would guarantee your loan for you. “By the time you go to the commercial bank, they would tell you, forget about NEXIM come and take our own. I can name banks that have done this.”