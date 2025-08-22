Man Electrocuted While Vandalising Aba Power Infrastructure

Residents of Omuma Road, Aba, yesterday woke up to a tragic and disturbing scene: the lifeless body of an unidentified man hanging from the poles supporting wires connected to a distribution transformer in the Aba Power network.

The individual is believed to have been electrocuted while attempting to cut copper wires from the transformer. Eyewitnesses report that he was in the company of two other suspected vandals who fled immediately the electrocution occurred and the line tripped with a loud spark.

Aba Power’s Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager, Mr. Ikenna Okwoli, expressed shock at the extent some individuals go in their attempts to vandalise electricity infrastructure.

Speaking to the press at the site of the tragedy, Mr. Edise Ekong, Manager, Branding and Communication for Aba Power, described the incident as unfortunate. “It is sad to see an ablebodied man lose his life this way.

Unfortunately, this is one of the consequences of unauthorised access and interference with electricity assets,” he said. Mr. Ekong further emphasised the need for stronger community collaboration to protect critical public infrastructure.