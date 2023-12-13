Man Electrocuted While Stealing Cable In Ogun

A yet-to-be-identified man has been found electrocuted on the Mowe 33KV feeder at Ashipa village on the Abeokuta/Sagamu expressway.

The corpse of the man, suspected to be a cable vandal was discovered on Monday by officials of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The Regional Head of IBEDC, Abdulrazaq Jimoh, confirmed this to journalists in a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday.

According to Jimoh, the deceased died while trying to steal cables belonging to the company.

Jimoh noted that IBEDC officials had noticed a missing phase on the Mowe 33KV feeder the previous evening and sent a team to trace the line for possible fault on the network.

He explained that the officials discovered a blue-phase wire cut at Ashipa village.

“On moving closer to the spot, the dead body of the vandal was discovered on the ground at the exact spot where the blue conductor wire was cut.

“It was suspected that the victim got electrocuted on the second attempt to cut the blue phase HT conductor.

“The case was reported at Owode Egba Divisional Police Station during preliminary investigation found the shoes, pliers, cutlass and other tools that the vandal came with.

“The police later removed the corpse of the vandal to the mortuary for further investigation,” he said.

The regional head urged everyone to be vigilant and protect IBEDC installations around them.

He noted that the incident would be the third time it would be happening in the axis, calling for more support from security agencies for the protection of IBEDC installations across the region.