Man Dragged to Court Over Alleged Unlawful Sexual Intercourse With Minor

For allegedly defiling a 7-year-old girl, a man, Wasiu Oriyomi, has been dragged before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos. Oriyomi was dragged before the court, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, by the Lagos State Government (LASG) which is accusing him of defilement.

In arraigning Oriyomi, counsel for the LASG, Ms Inumidun Solarin hinted to the court that the Defendant allegedly committed the offence in August 2022 on Oludele Street, Ikola Odunsi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The lawyer, who further alleged that Oriyomi defiled the survivor, (name withheld) by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her, insisted that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. But the Defendant, whose residential address was not given, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As a result of Oriyomi’s plea position, the trial judge ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre, where he was currently being held. Justice Oshodi, thereafter, adjourned until February 22, 2024, for commencement of the trial. The alleged offence attracts life imprisonment.