Man Dragged To Court For Allegedly Defiling Eight-year-old Girl

F or allegedly defiling an eight- year-old girl in the Mushin area of Lagos State, a 54-year-old man, Jegede Folorunsho, has been dragged before Magistrate O.M. Ajayi of an Ebute Metta Magistrates’ Court. Folorunso was dragged before the court by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), through its counsel, Paul Ugorji, who insisted before the Magistrate that the 54-year-old man allegedly raped the victim at No 4, Adegbite Lane, Mushin, Lagos, on October 4, 2023.

According to Ugorji, the defendant was arrested by the Mushin Police Divi- sion following complaints by the victim and the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation. Ugorji said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The charge, against the defendant, read, “That you, Jegede Folorunsho, on October 4, 2023, at No 4, Adegbite Lane, Mushin, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did defile one girl (name withheld), a minor of eight years, by having carnal knowledge of her and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Meanwhile, the police brought the 54-year-old man before the magistrate with a remand application, wherein it is praying to the court that the defendant be remanded in prison custody. The police equally asked the court to duplicate and send the case file to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Magistrate Ajayi, consequent upon the remand application, did not take the defendant’s plea and granted the prayer of the police by ordering that the defendant be remanded to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre. The presiding magistrate further directed that the case file be sent to the DPP for legal advice. She adjourned the matter until December 15, 2023, for the DPP’s advice.