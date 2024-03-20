Man Docked In Ogun Court Over N580,000 Fraud

The 27-year-old man identified as Haruna Akinlolu appeared on Wednesday before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for scamming a man of N580,000.

New Telegraph gathered that Akinlolu, whose address was withheld, was accused by the police of fraud and stealing.

The defendant committed the crimes in March 2023 in the Ago-Adura, Anisere area, Ota, the prosecutor, Inspector E.O. Adaraloye, had earlier told the court.

Under the false pretence of creating aluminium windows for the plaintiff, Ademola Adewole, the defendant amassed N580,000, according to Adaraloye.

READ ALSO:

“The defendant converted the money to personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between them,” he said.

The prosecution claimed that the charges violated Ogun Laws of 2006’s Sections 390 (9) and 421 of the Criminal Code Vol. 1.

Nonetheless, the defendant entered a not-guilty plea to the allegations.

The defendant was granted bail in the amount of N300,000 with one surety in the same amount by the magistrate, Mrs. O.O. Fadairo.

According to Fadairo, the surety must be employed for profit, live within the court’s jurisdiction, and provide proof that they have paid their taxes to the Ogun State Government.

The case was, however, adjourned until April 9 for mention.