Man Docked In Ikeja For Raping 20-Year-Old Neighbour

Ebuka Ibe, 24, was remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Center on Tuesday by an Ikeja Magistrate Court for raping his neighbour’s 20-year-old girl while asleep.

Ibe, a resident of Ajao Estate, Lagos, at 16 Eyitayo St who was charged with a rape case request for lack of jurisdiction was denied by Magistrate F. D. Hughes.

In order to get legal counsel from the Director of Public Prosecution, she postponed the case until April 17.

Inspector Samuel Mishozunnu, the prosecution, informed the court that the defendant’s home was the scene of the crime on February 18.

According to Mishozunnu, Ibe sexually assaulted his 20-year-old neighbour while she was asleep.

He said that while the victim’s neighbours were phoning for assistance, Ibe crept into her bed at night and sexually assaulted her.

The prosecution said that the offences violated Section 260 of the Lagos State Criminal Law of 2015. (NAN)