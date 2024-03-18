Man Docked In Badagry For Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter

Audu Usman, a 60-year-old herder has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrates Court, in Badagery, Lagos State for defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

Mrs Faith Akapa, a 43-year-old auxiliary nurse, was also accused by the State Police Comand of performing an illegal abortion for the minor.

The defendants, according to the report committed the offence in 2019 at around 11:00 p.m. in the Ogboro neighbourhood of Imeke, Badagry, Lagos, the prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, had earlier told the court.

Adeosun alleged that “the first defendant, Usman, defiled his 14-year-old daughter.

“The two defendants in 2022, at about 5:00 pm conspired to commit felony to wit, committing abortion”.

He claimed that the offence was against sections 137, 261, 411, and 236 of the Lagos, 2015, Criminal Law.

In response to the charge, the defendants entered a not-guilty plea.

The accused were granted bail in the amount of N500,000 apiece, accompanied by two sureties in an equivalent quantity, by Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya.