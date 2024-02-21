Man Docked In Abia For Attempted Murder, Robbery

A High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State has arraigned one Promise Ikechukwu Ogbonna, a native of Olokoro in the Umuahia South Local Government Area on four counts of charges.

The allegations included conspiracy, armed robbery in violation of Section 6, and armed robbery in violation of Section 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms Act (special provision).

Other charges include attempted murder in violation of Section 320(a) of the Criminal Code and malicious damage in violation of Section 451(5)(g) of the Criminal Code.

On Tuesday, the defendant appeared in the High Court in Umuahia and pleaded not guilty to all four allegations.

The presiding judge, Justice K.C.J Okereke, dismissed the defendant’s counsel’s request for bail but adjourned the case to March 26, 2024, for trial.

Addressing reporters, Chinasa Ogbonna, whose brother was allegedly shot by the defendant; Promise Ikechukwu Ogbonna and his group, labelled Promise as a threat to the Olokoro community, Abia, and Nigeria at large.

He said that the defendant was involved in cultism, armed robbery, and other crimes and that he was previously released from police custody by powerful persons.

He urged the witnesses to appear in Court and testify on the case.