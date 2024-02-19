Man Docked For Punching Wife To Coma

The operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command on Monday arraigned a 38-year-old man, Samuel Umeojili before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating his wife to coma.

The defendant, who resides at No. 2, Idolofin Street, Ado-Ekiti, is being tried on two court charge of assault and breach of peace.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor, Insp Olasunkanmi Bamikole had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 15 at approximately 09:00 a.m. at No. 2, Idolofin Street, Ado-Ekiti.

He said the defendant assaulted his wife, Okechukwu Umeojili, and beat her to a coma.

Bamikole further claimed that the defendant violated the peace by using his wife as a punching bag.

According to him, the offenses violate Sections 185 and 181 of the Ekiti State Criminal Law, 2021.

The prosecutor requested that the court adjourn the case so that he may review the file and gather his witnesses.

Despite the fact that there was no counsel to defend him, the defendant pled not guilty to the allegations filed against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, who determined that the offence was bailable under the law, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N25,000, with one surety in the same amount, and postponed the matter until February 29 for hearing.