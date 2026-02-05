Man Docked For Exhuming Four Human Skulls In Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and arraignment of a man, Gafaru Rasaki, over alleged unlawful possession of four human skulls in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement sent to correspondents on Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Seyi Babafemi, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on January 21, 2026, by operatives attached to the Shakura Police Division.

According to the statement, Rasaki was apprehended during a police operation and found in possession of the human skulls. Preliminary interrogation and subsequent investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly unlawfully exhumed the human remains from a cemetery, an act described as a serious offence and a clear disregard for the dignity of the dead.

“The recovered exhibits were immediately secured, while investigations were conducted to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence,” Babafemi stated. He added that, upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect was formally charged to court to face allegations bordering on unlawful exhumation and disrespect for corpses, contrary to the law.

The police spokesperson reiterated the Force’s commitment to upholding public order and moral standards, warning that acts involving the desecration of graves and human remains would not be tolerated.

He assured the public that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to intensify efforts to prevent and prosecute crimes that offend public decency and the rule of law.