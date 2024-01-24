Man Docked For Defiling, Impregnating Minor In Rivers

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced Anayor Ugo, to seven years in prison without the option of a fine for defiling and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Ugo, a generator repairer, was claimed to have visited the girl’s home in Oyigbo sometime in 2021 to repair their generator set per the victim’s father’s instructions but violated her in the process.

He admitted having sexual knowledge of the girl throughout the trial but denied getting her pregnant, claiming he was deceived.

In her verdict, Chief Magistrate Rita Oguguo stated that the prosecution was able to show their case that the girl was defiled by evidence and the accused’s personal admission.

Following his post-conviction petition for mercy, she sentenced him to seven years in prison without the option of a fine.