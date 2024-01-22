Man Docked For Allegedly Stealing Tricycle In Ibadan

A Magistrate court siting in Iyaganku, Ibadan; has docked one Louis Kogu [39], on Monday for reportedly stealing a tricycle worth N1,500,000.

Insp. Femi Omilana, the Prosecutor; revealed to the court that the defendant perpetrated the offence on Dec. 28, 2023 at about 9:30 pm, in the Oke-Ado area of Ibadan

Omilana stated that Kogu stole the tricycle belonging to one Adebayo Oludele, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Kogu, whose address was not provided, was charged with theft, but however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.T. Oladele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum. Therefore, she adjourned the case till March 11 for mention.