Man Docked For Allegedly Stealing Motorcycle In Kano

Muhammed, a resident of Gama quarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State has been docked by the Kano Magistrate Court for alleged theft.

The prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada disclosed that the complainant, Isa Abdullahi, reported the incident to Kwana Hudu Police Station on Sunday, claiming the defendant broke into his compound, where he parked his Lifan motorcycle and stole it.

however, New Telegraph gathered that the defendant pled not guilty to the one-count charge.

Malam Umar Abubakar, the Judge, ordered the defendant to be held in Goron Dutse Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till March 19 for mention.