Man Docked For Allegedly Stealing 200 Bag Of Cement In Ibadan

An Iyaganku Magistrate Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Thursday docked a 28-year-old named Hammed Waheed, for allegedly stealing 200 bags of cement.

Waheed, who has no fixed residence location, faces conspiracy and theft charges.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that Waheed and others, at large, committed the act on February 21, at 11:30 a.m., at the Oke-Ado area, Ibadan.

New Telegraph gathered, according to the police that Waheed stole cement sacks belonging to Tunrayo Adeogun.

He stated that the offence breached Sections 516 and 390(9) of Oyo State’s Criminal Laws of 2000.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all of the accusations.

Mrs Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair, the Magistrate, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two reputable sureties in the same sum, and adjourned the matter till March 20 for hearing.