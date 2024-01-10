Man Docked For Allegedly Snatching Phones Worth N820,000

Odoh Ernest, a 22-year-old unemployed man, was on Wednesday docked at Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing two cell phones worth N820,000.

The Police accused Ernest of stealing and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Steven Osho, informed the court that on January 5, the complainant, Izong Stephenie of Area 10, Garki, reported the incident to the Garki Police Station.

Osho said that the defendant approached the complainant and her sister as they were returning from the supermarket and stole their cell phones.

He told the court that the defendant stole the complainant’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and her sister’s Techno Camo 10 phone, which totaled N820,000.

The prosecutor stated that throughout the police inquiry, the defendant was unable to provide a satisfactory account of himself.

According to Osho, the offence violated sections 287 and 327 of the Penal Code.

However, the defendant entered a not-guilty plea to the charge.

The court, Aliyu Kagarko, granted the defendant bail in the amount of N1 million, with one surety in the same amount.

Kagarko ordered that the surety reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide reliable identification. He set the hearing date for January 24.