Man Docked For Alleged Theft Of 21 Canned Tomatoes

A 35-year-old market security guard, Emmanuel Onyekachi was on Tuesday arraigned by the Lagos State Police Command before an Ikeja Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing 21 cans of tomatoes.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the suspect, who lives at No. 5, Ojo Close, Giwa, Ogun State committed the offence on December 4, 2023, at the Iju-Ishaga market in Lagos.

Akeem reported that Onyekachi took 21 canned tomatoes worth N18,000 from the market he was monitoring, which belonged to Mr. Azeez Balogun. The offence violated sections of Lagos State’s 2015 Criminal Law Code.

However, the suspect pled not guilty to the charges.

The trial Chief Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, then granted him bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in the same amount and adjourned the matter until February 29 for mention.