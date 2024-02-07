Man Docked For Alleged Murder In Ibadan

The Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Wednesday remanded 44-year-old Kazeem Adiatu in a correctional facility over the alleged murder of Temitope, a 20-year-old woman.

Adiatu, whose home address was not supplied, was charged with a murder case but pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

The Magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun, did not take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

He asked the police to send over the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal guidance.

He then delayed the case for mention on March 27.

Mr Philip Amusan, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the act on November 24, 2023, in Ibadan’s Olowo Area.

According to Amusan, Adiatu had unjustly killed Temitope by striking her in the head with a cement block.

He however claimed that the offence violated Section 319 of Oyo State’s Criminal Laws 2000.