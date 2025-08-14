Man Dies Trying To Prevent Arrest Of Kidnap Suspect In Kwara

An attempt to arrest a suspected kidnapper at the Share Cattle Market in Kwara State has led to the death of a man identified as the father of the suspect, who is still at large.

According to local sources, members of a vigilance group apprehended the suspect on suspicion of involvement in kidnapping activities. The situation, however, escalated when the suspect’s father intervened, demanding his son’s release. The altercation allowed the suspect to break free and escape.

Witnesses said the father then attacked one of the vigilantes with a machete, injuring him. The vigilante reportedly responded by shooting the man, who later died from his injuries. Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the incident, stating that the injured vigilante is receiving treatment in hospital. “His attack on the vigilante freed the supposed kidnap suspect after he struck the officer with a machete,” Ojo said, adding that investigation is ongoing.