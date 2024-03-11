Man Detained For Allegedly Stealing Motorcycle Tyers In Lagos

A man simply identified as Jonathan Onu is currently in police detention after reportedly stealing motorbike tyres worth N300,000 from the Trade Fair Market in the Amuwo-Odofin region of Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at around 7.35 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, according to a police source.

“A chief security officer in the Trade Fair complex said Onu, a security man working in the complex, carted away 20 pieces of motorcycle tyres from a cargo company valued at N300,000,” the police source said.

An anonymous trader explained that; the suspect had a history of stealing from the market.

When reached, Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the occurrence with our correspondent.

Hundeyin stated that the stolen things had been recovered and that the suspect would face charges in court once the inquiry was completed.

He said, “The items have been recovered at the station, and the suspect will be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.”