Man Detained At P’Harcourt Prison For 8 Years Without Trial Freed

Share

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has ordered the release of one Mr. John Gift Tobia, who was arrested at the Rumuokoro Junction in 2017 and spent eight years in detention at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre without proper trial.

After Tobia’s was arrested by the Police in 2017, he was arraigned before a magistrate court, which ordered his remand in prison, starting his eight year stay at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre without a trial.

That remand order by the magistrate, according to findings ended his trial as the police prosecutors did not press for his prosecution.

The nature of the offence he committed is unclear, likewise the circumstances under which he was arrested by the Police at Rumuokoro junction, but his long imprisonment without a proper trial has sparked an outrage.

Commentators on the social media have blamed the country’s judicial system for making it possible for suspects to be locked up for years without being made to undergo a trial.

The High Court of Rivers State declared that the prolonged detention of Mr. Tobia without trial was both illegal and immoral.

The court therefore ordered his immediate release, also declaring that his long detention without trial violated his fundamental human rights.

His release was secured on Tuesday June 4, through the efforts of Barr. Hope Azinuchi Azeru-Oziri, a human rights lawyer popularly known on the social media as, Law in Pidgin.

Azeru-Oziri, said she was divinely led to take up the case pro bono in a bid to secure the release of Tobia, noting however that her followers on Facebook and a Nigerian living in the UK made contributions to support the efforts.

Share