MAN Deepens Relationship With CICAN, Donates Computer

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has deepened its relationship with the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CI- CAN) by donating a set of brand new Lenovo computer to the body. This, MAN stated, would boost activities at CICAN’s Lagos office.

CICAN Chairman, Mr. Charles Okonji, who unveiled the computer to members in their secretariat at NACCIMA House, Ikeja Lagos recently, commended the MAN Presi- dent, Otunba Francis Meshioye, for the kind gesture. Assuring that the computer “would boost activities at the secretariat,” Okonji also appealed to other private sector operators, parastatals, and banks to identify with the objectives of CICAN to enable it grow Nigeria’s real sector faster.

He pointed out that CICAN had been having cordial relationship with MAN for a long time, stressing that such would continue for the good of both