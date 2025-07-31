MAN Decries MPCs Decisions On Lending Rate

Following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision at the recent meeting, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has declared that their expectations were not met.

In fact, MAN maintained that their expectation was to have a rate cut that is supported by a robust fiscal policy framework capable of facilitating improved access to long term loans, enhanced productivity and sutained economic growth.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr..Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known while reviewing the report of the MPC. He said that the decision revealed that the contractionary monetary stance was still maintained, adding that the persistent increase in the rate over the years had impacted the sector negatively.

According to him, the same 27.50 per cent MPR rate adopted months ago surged the cost of borrowing, as the average lending rate to manufacturers stood at more than 35 per cent as at January 2025.

In addition, the MAN DG added that the rate also had trickle down effects on production cost, impacting prices of finished products, capacity utilization, inventory of unsold goods and competitiveness negatively.

According to him, in 2024 alone, capacity utilization stood at 57 per cent, inventory of unsold goods rose to N2,140 billion from N1,141.33 billion recorded in 2023.

This impact combined to create uncertainty, disrupt production and investment plans. Ajayi-Kadir said: “The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria acknowledges the efforts of the Monetary Policy Committee to stabilize the monetary parameters with the view to address inflationary pressure.

“However, maintaining the current rate is not sufficient to address the inflationary pressure and to reposition the economy on the path of growth. It is necessary to consider a rate cut to reduce the cost of borrowing and attract investment in the real sector.

“In addition, it is critical that the government considers the need to support the development of the real sector of the economy especially the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, to aid the effectiveness of stabilization policy.”

Nevertheless, the MPC committee noted the decline in inflation rate to 22.22 per cent in June 2025 from 22.97 per cent in May 2025 but observed the uptick in food inflation to 21.97 per cent in June 2025 from 21.14 per cent recorded in May 2025.

Given the persistent uncertainty in the policy environment and underlying price pressures, the committee decided to maintain its current stance until risks to inflation recede sufficiently.