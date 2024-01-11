Man Declared Wanted For Attempted Kidnap, Assassination In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command on Thursday declared an Enugu State resident, Eze Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu, wanted for alleged attempted kidnapping and assassination.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s spokesperson, made the announcement on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Enugu.

According to him, if Okwuchukwu is spotted or sighted, he should be apprehended and brought to the nearest police station.

He stated that any member of the public who provided information leading to the arrest or apprehended of the desired individual would be rewarded.

READ ALSO:

“One Eze Olisaebuka Okwuchukwu (male), has been DECLARED WANTED by the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in a case of Conspiracy to wit: attempted Kidnapping and Assassination.”

“Eze is a native of Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State of Nigeria.

“An Igbo by tribe, has no known occupation, about 42 years of age, dark in complexion, about 6ft tall, has rounded face with big head and lips, and a pot-belly.

“He resides at 174 Ukpata Crescent, Behind Golf, GRA, Enugu; but was last seen at Number 5, Ifeanyi Araraume Street, Mabushi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,” he said.