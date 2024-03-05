Man Dead In Anambra Auto Accident – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of a male passenger in a collision involving two vehicles on the Ihiala-Owerri Expressway in Anambra State.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, Anambra FRSC Sector Commander who confirmed the incident on Tuesday disclosed that the accident was caused by over-speeding and lack of control.

He added that the crash included a commercial driver identified as Mr Francis Basil driving a black Ford E-250 bus with registration number JJJ842YG belonging to God is Good Logistics, and a driver of a Nissan Caravan commercial bus known as Augustine Orjiwuru with registration number TTK518XA.

“According to an eyewitness, the driver of the Ford vehicle was at speed when one of his front tyres pulled off, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Nissan bus that was in front.

“A total of 11 people comprising of seven male adults and four female adults are involved in the crash.

“One male adult was killed, while four male adults and four female adults are injured; and two people are rescued unhurt.

“The FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command rushed the victims to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, where one male adult was confirmed dead and his corpse deposited at the hospital’s mortuary,” he said.

The sector commander stated that the driver of the Ford car had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Irelewuyi expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

He encouraged drivers to refrain from breaking traffic laws and regulations.

“Traffic rules are made to prevent this kind of crash. We are appealing to motorists to drive to save their lives and the lives of others on the road,” he said.