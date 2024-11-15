New Telegraph

November 15, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 15, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Man Dead After…

Man Dead After Attack On Brazil’s Supreme Court

A man who tried to attack Brazil’s Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday evening is believed to have been killed by his own explosives.

He was found dead outside the building shortly after two blasts rocked the area.

Bystanders said they witnessed the man throwing what appeared to be explosives before the detonation. Nobody else was hurt in the incident, officials said.

The area has been locked down and a bomb disposal robot is being used to search the man’s body. Police say they have identified a timer possibly linked to other devices, reports the BBC.

The country’s Solicitor General, Jorge Messias, condemned what he said was a deliberate attack and vowed a full investigation into the blasts.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Meek Mill Distances Self From Diddy After Years Of Frienship
Read Next

French Weapons Used In Sudan War Despite UN Arms Embargo –AI
Share
Copy Link
×