MAN: Coup in West Africa’ll Mar AfCFTA Implementation

The Manufacturers Asso- ciation of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm that coup in West African countries is likely to pose difficulties to the successful implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, revealed this to New Telegraph in Lagos.

He said the wave of coup in the West African countries would put pressure on AfCFTA implementation around internal process and rule of origin of products in both short and long terms. According to him, the coup will have complex impact on protocol agreements already signed by the 54 African countries as some may not want to take their manufactured products to these military ruled nations while others would also boycott trade with the coup dominated countries, thus putting AfCFTA implementation under threat.

Ajayi-Kadir said: “The ongoing coup in West Africa is likely to have major impacts on the rules and regulations that govern AfCFTA. “They are likely going to have impacts on protocol agreements that we signed in AfCFTA. “How is AfCFTA going to deal with these issues? Because it will require that we have a stable gov- ernment in the African continent before we are able to trade properly with one another.”

Also speaking on the power play, the MAN DG stated: “We also have the sync power play among the world powers about capturing Africa. “I think they are now looking at recolonising Africa in a more descent, less aggressive manner, such that, we are ready to breathe. A lots of us are buying into their ulterior motive ideas and some are joining them in the African continent.

“We are also seeing America having a regroup in order to regain some of those perceived lost places. So, the ongoing coup is going to put a lot of pressure on AfCFTA. “Therefore, how are we going to strengthen our governance process of AfCFTA in such a way that it does not make a nonsense of the whole AfCFTA treaty.

Because, we all know that if you don’t trade those goods that are made in the continent, AfCFTA becomes another platform for aggregating the markets for Asia, America, Europe and Co. I am trying to unravel how to deal with this coup overthrow going on in West Africa.”

It would be recalled that the MAN Director-General had warned that for the success of AfCFTA in the continent, the manufacturing sector has to take center stage or else all the monies so far invested in the trade treaty would go down the drain as the market would be made for the Asian, American and European countries’ markets. Ajayi-Kadir stated that AfCFTA was meant to ensure that Africa eat what it produces and there is need for stringent conditions for countries that these power house countries could be targeted to route their own products into the African market.

He said: “It is important that manufacturing leads the process of ensuring that we produce what we trade in the continent otherwise, we would have unwittingly created a 1.4 billion people market only for Asia, America and Europe to take advantage of that will not be good for our national development and continental integration economically.” He added: “If we talk of AfCFTA, we need to trade goods that are made in Africa. Without that I don’t think we are going to achieve success with the AfCFTA.”