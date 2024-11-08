Man Confesses To Killing Okada Rider In Kwara

Share

A 38-year-old suspect, Peter Samuel, has confessed to the killing of an okada rider, Rafiu Akao, at Oke-Oyi in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident reportedly occurred at Asunlere area of Oke-Oyi on November 4. Fielding questions from journalists after the suspect was paraded alongside four others involved in the incident by the State Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, Peter Samuel said: “I used cutlass to cut the head of the okada rider” in an attempt to snatch the new motorcycle bought by the deceased.

The suspect said he was lured to commit the act by one ‘Oga’ who told him the business would fetch them big money. The four other suspects include Jeremiah Tiozinda (M) 26 yrs, Sunday Agbenke (M) 40 yrs, Yusuf Abdulkareem (M) 22 yrs, and Jaiyeola Fatai (F) 40 yrs. Exhibits recovered included one Itel android phone and a motorcycle.

Speaking on the tragic incident, the Commissioner of Police said: “On November 4, at about 2109 hrs, a report was received from the residents of Asunlere community, Oke-Oyi, Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Three men, namely Abdulrasheed Ola Sheu, Ismail Muhammed, and others, arrived at Oke-oyi Police Division to report the discovery of a headless body lying near a stream within the area.

“Upon receiving the report, detectives were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Photographic evidence was captured, revealing a significant mark of violence around the neck, indicating that the head was severed. “The body was subsequently evacuated and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hos- pital morgue, pending an autopsy.”

